Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $17,854.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.59 or 0.00778453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00130397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00042532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00179837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00108154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,208,560 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

