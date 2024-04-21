Vicus Capital Buys 397 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 117,259 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,354,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,812,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.