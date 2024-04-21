Vicus Capital Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 118,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,927 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 694,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,247. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

