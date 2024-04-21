Vicus Capital Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 3,955,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,662. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

