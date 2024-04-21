Vicus Capital Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

