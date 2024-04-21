Vicus Capital Has $548,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

