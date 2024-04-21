Vicus Capital Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,906 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

FENY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 881,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

