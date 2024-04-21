Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

TLH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. 550,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

