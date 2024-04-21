Vicus Capital Invests $263,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

