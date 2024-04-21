Vicus Capital Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 74,743 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

