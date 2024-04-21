Vicus Capital Lowers Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JHMM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,008. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.