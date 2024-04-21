Vicus Capital Sells 2,051 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 1,270,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,083,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 525,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 484,771 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,220,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $25.99.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

