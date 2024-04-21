Vicus Capital Sells 23,389 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $81.17. 2,938,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.