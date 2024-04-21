Vicus Capital Sells 541 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $23,844,000. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,034 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. 1,696,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,377. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

