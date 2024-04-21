Vicus Capital Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Novartis were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 1.9 %

NVS stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. 2,338,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,523. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

