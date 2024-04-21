Vigil Neuroscience’s (VIGL) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VIGL opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

