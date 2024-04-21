Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

