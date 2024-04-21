Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $407.31

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.31 ($5.07) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.98). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 408.50 ($5.09), with a volume of 137,373 shares trading hands.

Volution Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £807.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,945.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 407.75.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Volution Group

Volution Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Nigel Lingwood acquired 4,785 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,479.80 ($25,494.58). 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Featured Articles

