Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $5.06 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00007851 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $142.28 million and $4.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,711.30 or 1.00336194 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010734 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

