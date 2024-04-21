Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00007894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $143.67 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.24732749 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,037,751.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

