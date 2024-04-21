WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $11.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WKME. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

WalkMe Price Performance

NASDAQ WKME opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,083,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 411,907 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

