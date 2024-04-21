Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $58.68 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,896,960 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

