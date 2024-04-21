Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,030 shares of company stock valued at $419,773 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,828,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 847,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,679.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 733,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

