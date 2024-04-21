Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

