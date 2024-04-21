WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0057

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.38 million and $121,296.89 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00129293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.