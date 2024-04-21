Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 232.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $88.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

