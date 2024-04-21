Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,287 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

