Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Windham Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

