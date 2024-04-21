Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $347.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.