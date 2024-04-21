WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) PT Raised to $9.25

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Shares of WT stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

