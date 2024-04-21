Wormhole (W) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $141.70 Million

Wormhole (W) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wormhole has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $141.70 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.64453273 USD and is up 8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $137,870,264.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

