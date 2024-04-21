WP Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $268.93 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.40.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.