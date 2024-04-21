WP Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

