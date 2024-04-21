WP Advisors LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VBK opened at $237.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.