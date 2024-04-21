WP Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

