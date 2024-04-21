WP Advisors LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Albemarle Stock Performance
ALB stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
