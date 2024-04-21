WP Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.4 %

AMD stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

