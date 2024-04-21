Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.73 billion and approximately $1.15 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,594,221,522 coins and its circulating supply is 87,594,215,131 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,598,358,505.12738 with 87,598,351,607.13553 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11107619 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $879,614.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

