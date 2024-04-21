WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WW

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $135.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.77. WW International has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.