Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $59.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 56,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

