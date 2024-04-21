YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.
YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI
YETI Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of YETI opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. YETI has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YETI
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.