YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in YETI by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,080,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YETI opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. YETI has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

