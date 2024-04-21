YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

