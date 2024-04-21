ZClassic Price Tops $0.0616 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $571,671.74 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00035233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

