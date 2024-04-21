ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $570,563.56 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00035211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014034 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.