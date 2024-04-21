ZEDXION (USDZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $499.21 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $499.21 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

