Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Shares of ZS opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day moving average is $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,693.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

