Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ZS opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day moving average is $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,693.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.