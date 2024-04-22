1,000 Shares in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in TORM by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TORM by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in TORM by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

TORM Cuts Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.22%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

