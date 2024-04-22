1,040 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

ADI traded up $4.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.92. 1,051,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

