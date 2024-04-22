11,375 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Acquired by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

View Our Latest Report on Cogent Communications

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.