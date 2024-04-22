12,241 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 68.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CHRD traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $182.81. 219,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.